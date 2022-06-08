KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Today kicked off the “Free Bike Helmet Giveaway” at Caswell Park brought to you by WATE 6 on your side, The YMCA of East Tennessee, and The Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee.

Today, while supplies last, WATE 6 on your side and the YMCA of East Tennessee will be at Caswell Park to provide the community with free bicycle helmets. Monk Feehery is the health and well-being director for the YMCA of East Tennessee and a member of the Project Echelon Racing team as a professional cyclist. Monk will be on-site to help visitors correctly size their helmets to maximize their effectiveness when put into use. The helmets have been provided by The Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee.

If you are unable to make it to Caswell Park today, mark you calendars for next Wednesday, June 15th because the second round of the Bike Helmet Giveaway will take place at Baker’s Creek Preserve starting at 3pm.

For more information visit the WATE 6 on your side or the YMCA of East Tennessee websites.