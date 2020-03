KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)--Theatre lovers you are in for a real treat! Coming up you can be apart of a fantastic night of music with some of your Disney Favorites. The Wordplayers are proud to present A Musical Review and show director Leann Dickson joins us to tell us more about the upcoming performance.The Be Our Guest Event is coming up Tuesday, March 10, from 7:30-9:30 PM at Jewelry TV. You can reserve your seat by logging on to wordplayers.org or by calling 865.539-2490.