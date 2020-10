KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Looking for a job amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

WATE Who’s Hiring is a local resource for jobs in and around East Tennessee. Who’s Hiring connects job hunters to employers actively searching for applicants.

From transportation and home services to hospitality and medical positions, Who’s Hiring promises to post jobs and offer tools for resume assistance, crafting the perfect e-mail and tackling those job interviews like a pro.