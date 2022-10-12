KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An annual day of giving is back.

WATE 6 On Your Side is proud to once again partner with Operation Honor Guard for the annual donation drive.

Today’s Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving Telethon raised more than $80,000 to support local honor guard chapters. These men and women provide military funeral honors and resources to those who have been honorably discharged.

This fundraiser is the primary source of income for Operation Honor Guard and local honor guard chapters, and WATE Six on Your Side has pulled it off again.

Money collected during the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving will support these local honor guard units: Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard, East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, Veterans Military Honor Guard of Pigeon Forge, Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard, Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard and American Legion Post 104 Honor Guard.

The funds raised is still changing as more donations are coming in by phone, online, mail, and even in-person.

All day long, six locations held drop-off sites for those to wanted to make a donation in person. Six on Your Side Anchors, Don Dare and Don Hudson, were both at two participating locations all day.

Here at the Greystone Mansion where WATE-TV broadcasts, Lori Tucker spent all day giving many a look into that climbing donation number, as well as sharing special stories she has received from donors across the region.

For more information on the Honor Guard and how to still donate, visit their website.