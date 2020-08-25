WATE welcomes anchor Summer Dashe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Our WATE family is growing! Meet Summer Dashe, the newest member of our team! Summer was born in California, but says she knew from an early age, she was a southern girl at heart! Today she is sitting down with Living East Tennessee co-host Kelli Smith to tell us more about her journey to Knoxville and a little more about her love of family and baking! Stay tuned, we can’t wait to have Summer join us in the Living East Tennessee kitchen to share some of her favorite recipes!

