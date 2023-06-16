MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Over 200 TV stations across the country are giving back to their local community today.

WATE-TV’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is celebrating 27 years of broadcast journalism, community outreach, and innovation.

The company was founded on June 17, 1996, in Irving, Texas. The company is one of the largest and fastest-growing broadcast stations in the country with over 200 stations affiliated with ABC, NBC, CBS, and more.

Nexstar’s Day of Caring allows station staff members to collectively volunteer at a community organization or non-profit.

WATE-TV, founded in the early 50s, is continuing to keep the mission going. Over the years, WATE has celebrated Founder’s Day alongside Helping Mamas, Second Harvest Food Bank, Ben Atchley Veteran’s Home, and more.

WATE6 Anchor, Lori Tucker, and Chief Meteorologist, Ken Weathers have had their fair share of lending a hand.

“It gives us more time than a story on a newscast,” Tucker says. “We believe in community journalism and knowing your needs and trying to address them is the most important part.”

This year marks another year of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring and the team is ready to put on their hard hats for a unique volunteer experience.

WATE6 will be aiding Habitat for Humanity in Blount County.

From news to sales, all departments are coming together for a family in need.

The Habitat for Humanity organization provides new-build housing for families and individuals who are in need. The international organization works with over 60 countries across the globe. Their mission is to bring the community together through affordable housing and hopes to build strength and self-reliance for those in need.

Habitat for Humanity in Blount County is always looking for volunteers and community partners toward their vision.

Volunteering, donating, and even becoming a member of their staff are all possible. One easy way to contribute is to make a recurring monthly gift by texting the word HOPE to 865-205-6288.

It takes a village to put projects like these together. Clayton Homes is offering their expertise to this build and are excited to be partnering up with other community members.

To help in the home-building efforts, Clayton Homes has generously offered to sponsor the new build. Clayton Homes offers affordable, quality homes as one of America’s leading home builders. They’ve even launched the Clayton Impact Program in 2021, which offers paid volunteer time off for employees and team members.

This year, team members with Clayton are using their paid time off to help with this year’s Blount County Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build.

This is the second year Clayton team members have volunteered with Habitat for Humanity through the Clayton Impact program.

Habitat for Humanity also offers other ways to get involved and take advantage of their amazing resources.

You can shop at the Blount County Habitat for Humanity ReStore, knowing that you are supporting a good cause. The ReStore, a second-hand store in Maryville, strives to provide simple, affordable homes for people in need through the sale of donated items at reduced prices. Plus, the ReStore location helps benefit the community by diverting waste from local landfills.

At the ReStore of Blount County, 100 percent of the proceeds help support the community, while you shop at a great bargain. The shop has everything from household items, furniture, electronics, clothing, building supplies, books, and kitchenware.

If you would like to donate to the ReStore of Blount County, you are not only helping the environment, but you are also helping local families through shelter. The Items sold at the ReStore are donated by individuals, buildings, and other local businesses.

To donate, you can bring items to drop off at the donation dock at the back of the ReStore between 9:00 am – 4:30 pm Monday – Sunday. Larger items, like furniture and appliances, can be picked up.

Living East Tennessee’s Veronica Ogbe and Kerjan Donovan shopped till they dropped.

To the next 27 years, Nexstar.

For more information on Blount County Habitat for Humanity, visit their website.