WATE’s Tearsa Smith launches new series entitled “Community Conversations”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Tearsa Smith is continuing the conversations of the East Tennessee community.

In a brand new series entitled, “Community Conversations,” Tearsa vows to break barriers around conversations that often times, people are afraid to have.

Starting on July 9, and continuing every other Thursday at 4 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side, Tearsa is diving deep into uncomfortable topics, such as racism, sexism and LGBTQ issues, just to name a few.

Tune in on Thursdays for “Community Conversations,” with Tearsa Smith.