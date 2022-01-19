KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wavely is a global recruiting and hiring app that has launched in Knoxville and is looking to make a splash with their philosophy that you are more than a resume.

The job search can be a difficult task. You submit a resume then have to re-type your resume into an application then have to tell an interviewer the information on your resume, all before even knowing if the job is right for you or not. This can cause frustration and a bit of heartache when one is looking for a career. Wavely takes the guess work out of the equation with tools that will only match you with opportunities that are right for you and your experience level. On the employer end Wavely saves hiring managers time and money by only sending through applicants that meet the company’s criteria and expectations. At Wavely they focus on the human factor, because at Wavely are more than a resume.

