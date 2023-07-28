KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For anyone who finds themselves having difficulty regulating painful emotions or maintaining positive and satisfying relationships, The Middle Path offers holistic therapy for your body, mind, and spirit.

The Middle Path offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). The program’s clinical approach is Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and includes a variety of holistic services at its facility that support the healing process. For those experiencing impulsiveness, frequent interpersonal conflict, difficulty with emotional regulation, anger, poor coping in stressful situations, or self-harm, then DBT may be something to consider.

Both programs are offered in-person or virtually. Through The Middle Path, clients can learn to regulate their emotions in a group setting. They also offer mental health treatment as a primary diagnosis.

For more on the services The Middle Path has to offer, visit their website.

