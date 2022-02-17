KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Riley Toll is an engineering student and athlete that doesn’t let life’s obstacles stand in the way of achieving her dreams.

Riley is currently building a mountain bike that is the first of its kind, allowing riders without the use of a hand to maintain balance and participate in this demanding sport. Riley has used her engineering experience to create, design, and execute her concept and like many new innovations, it comes with a bit of trial and error. But she’s not alone in her quest to change the world, she’s receiving help from folks all over the East Tennessee community. This time around Riley is welding her design onto the bike frame and has help from Solid Engineering and its owner Jesse, who is thrilled to be a part a part of such a wonderful project.

