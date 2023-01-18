KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Sip, sip.

Your one stop shop for brunch, gift giving, and floral arrangements can be found here. The Flower Pot is ready to serve you the tea–literally.

Located off Washington Pike, there is something for everyone.

Sip some herbal tea, order some flowers, and even stay for an all-you-can-eat brunch everyday. Their food is created by culinary chefs who have years of experience in the kitchen. From breakfast, lunch and dinner you will never go hungry.

If you are looking to take some of their good food home with you, try their one-the-go jams, sauces, and teas.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit their website.