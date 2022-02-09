KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Love is in the air and we have the perfect gifts for your special someone.

Amazing Glaze Charcuterie and Tipsy Daisy Mobile Bar stopped in the Living East Tennessee kitchen giving us a special Valentine’s Day themed Charcuterie and cocktail display.

Mother/daughter duo created both of their businesses after the special events and wedding scene slowed down during Covid-19.

This year, Amazing Glaze Charcuterie is collaborating with two local businesses to bring you and your special someone a valentine’s Day gift like no other.

LuLu Liquor Cakes and Vintage Floral Designs are teaming up with Amazing Glaze Charcuterie to each contribute their best selling products for a gift-basket like no other.

Tipsy Daisy Mobile Bar, a sister company of Amazing Glaze Charcuterie, creates quality cocktails for all your events, weddings, and parties.

From now until March, if you mention “Living East Tennessee” when booking Tipsy Daisy, you will receive 50 percent off a Champagne Wall.

We got a one-on-one demonstration into one of their best selling cocktails.

For more information on Valentine gift-baskets, bookings, and more, visit their website.