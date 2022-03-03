KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are feeling blue.

On Friday, March 4th, many are encouraged to wear his or her best blue to spread awareness towards colorectal cancer.

In 2022 over 100,000 people will be diagnosed with this type of cancer. In this case, Colorectal cancer is highly preventable and easily treated if caught early.

Mike Holtz, a 10-year Colorectal cancer survivor, came in to speak about his story and how being proactive with prevention saved his life. In March of 2012, Holtz was diagnosed with stage 3 Colorectal cancer. With early detection and correct treatment Michael is now cancer free.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death in the country. The reason being is lack of screening and awareness.

Michael recommends scheduling regular colonoscopy’s to stay up-to-date and aware of your colon health.

For more information on Colorectal cancer and tips to stay preventable, visit the American Cancer Society’s website.