KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On one Wednesday each month, storyteller Allante Walker will team up with two members of the WATE 6 Storm Team, meteorologists Victoria Cavaliere and Michael Autovino, to show viewers a fun experiment that they can try at home.

This month, the trio showcases the different types of clouds using cotton balls, construction paper and makers. There are 10 main types of clouds in the sky that can be identified by their height, color, shape, and the type of weather the cloud is normally associated with.

If you would like to try out this project that helps you to identify the different types of clouds, you can head to this website for a full list of instructions.