KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On one Wednesday each month, storyteller Allante Walker will team up with two members of the WATE 6 Storm Team, meteorologists Victoria Cavaliere and Michael Autovino, to show viewers a fun experiment that they can try at home.

This month, the trio did the elephant toothpaste experiment. In the experiment, yeast acts as a catalyst to quickly break down the hydrogen peroxide. Adding dish soap creates additional surface tension and creates lots of foam that looks similar to toothpaste.

If you would like to try out the elephant toothpaste experiment, you can head to this website for a full list of instructions.