KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On one Wednesday each month, storyteller Allante Walker will team up with two members of the WATE 6 Storm Team, meteorologists Victoria Cavaliere and Michael Autovino, to show viewers a fun experiment that they can try at home.

This month, they did the lightning in a pan experiment. In the experiment, static electricity creates a spark, similar to a miniature lightning bolt, in the aluminum pan.

You can find a full list of instructions for the experiment by clicking here.