KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On one Wednesday each month, storyteller Allante Walker will team up with two members of the WATE 6 Storm Team, meteorologists Victoria Cavaliere and Michael Autovino, to show viewers a fun experiment that they can try at home.

This month, the trio, along with a group of young helpers, did an activity showcasing how rain clouds are formed. For this activity, you will need a glass or jar, shaving cream, water, food coloring, and a dropper or straw. In your glass, you will add shaving cream on top of the water to represent the cloud. As you add drops of water to the shaving cream, the water will become heavier and fall out to make rain. What happens with real clouds is the water droplets become so heavy that they fall down as rain.

If you would like to try out this fun activity that helps you learn about rain clouds, you can head to this website for a full list of instructions.