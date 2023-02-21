KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Planning a wedding can turn any bride into Bridezilla real quickly. The many tasks that are taken on by the bride and groom can leave them tired before the wedding bells ring. 19-year-old, Julie Davenport is hoping to put couples at ease. She found her passion for providing those in the area with their dream wedding at a young age and began reaching out to those already in the industry to see how she could make her own dreams become a reality.

Now she is the owner and lead planner of Forever Weddings. She shared tips with LETN about how to keep the stress out of wedding planning as much as possible.

“Our team is here to keep you stress free,” Davenport said. “We do full planning as well as just day-of coordination. We want you to be able to be excited to get married and not worried about the details. We want your family to be stress free as well,” she said.

The young planner’s biggest tips involve sitting down with those who are helping plan the wedding and come up with a rough draft of what it will all look like. Then consider the budget. With those two steps alone, it can help keep everyone at ease.

To learn more about Forever Weddings or for more tips, visit Davenport’s website.