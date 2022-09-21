KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company is helping you and others get to his or her goal weight in a unique way.

Bragg Weight Loss and Wellness is ready to help you look and feel your best. With over 35 years of experience, owner Dr. Terry Bragg, uses an all-natural science based approach to fit your lifestyle. Every plan he carries out is fully customized to you and your needs.

Dr. Bragg says you can still eat what you want and also see results. His philosophy is you can have both, and become successful just a few adjustments to your diet. Dr. Bragg mentions many people come to him right before the holidays to ensure they do not fall into old habits. Typically in any weight loss journey, keeping the weight off is always the hardest challenge. Dr. Bragg is there every step of the way to keep you on the right course after achieving great results.

Two local companies are now trying out Dr. Bragg’s services’ themselves. Airport Honda and Broadway Carpets are going head-to-head to see who can successfully complete this 9-week program with promising results.

David, representing Airport Honda, says he has always wanted to take care of his health and wellness, and knew he had to get involved with this competition.

We will be keeping you updated on this contest.

Visit Dr. Bragg’s website for more information and a free consultation.