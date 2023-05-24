KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bragg Weight Loss & Wellness focuses on a cutting-edge science-based weight loss philosophy. The business, which uses four decades of research and technology, takes into account your health history, medical conditions, and other symptoms to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Terry Bragg, the owner, has been a healthcare provider for many decades and has specialized in weight loss for the last five years.

According to their website, they help provide an analysis that includes real foods, and an all-natural supplement to support your weight loss journey. Plus, the good news it that you don’t need a gym membership with their program. They write, “You don’t need a gym membership in order to burn fat. Our program transforms you into a fat burner without working out.”

