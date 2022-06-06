MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Panther Creek State Park is a 1,444 acre park outside of Morristown that offers a variety of activities for the community and visitors to enjoy from a champion level disc golf course to a cute, ever watchful mascot.

If you are looking for a natural oasis that offers a little bit of everything than Panther Creek State Park on the outskirts of Morristown, Tennessee is the place for you. A sprawling 1,444 acre park that includes countless hiking trails, playgrounds, and a champion level disc golf course Panther Creek State Park caters to most outdoor activities.

Make sure that you stop by the visitors center to meet Oliver the Owl, the mascot and watchful protector of the Panther Creek State Park. This rescued owl is blind in one eye and therefore has found a permanent home at Panther Creek teaching visitors the importance of animal conservation.

For more information or to plan your trip visit the Panther Creek State Park website.