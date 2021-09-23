WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Driving hope in the fight against childhood cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and draws attention to the startling statistic that more than 15,000 children in the United States alone [acco.org] are diagnosed with cancer each year. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has made the funding of research into the advancement of treatments a priority, donating $185 million over the lifetime of the organization with this year’s $13 million contribution.

Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children (ages 0 to 19) in the United States. Every year in the U.S., more than 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer and nearly 1,800 children die of the disease. Due to major treatment advances, more than 84 percent of children diagnosed with cancer survive five years or more. Thanks to the continued advancements in research and treatments, there are nearly 500,000 survivors of pediatric cancer alive today in the U.S.

Hyundai dealer and Hyundai Hope On Wheels board member Kevin Reilly, 14-year-old cancer-survivor Jordyn Hernandez, and 13-year-old cancer survivor Alex Ferm share more about National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and how we can all help make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer.