Wellness Wednesday: How GI for Kids can help you

ALAMANCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A North Carolina man arrested after being found in possession of child sex abuse materials and homemade gun suppressors told investigators he filmed young girls at a Tennessee water park.

Authorities in Alamance County, North Carolina opened an undercover investigation in February after an individual offered to share illicit materials of child sexual abuse, previously known as child pornography, through a file-sharing network. The suspect’s IP address was obtained, and an administrative subpoena was submitted.