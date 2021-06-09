KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this ‘Wellness Wednesday,’ we introduce you to Dr. Youhanna Al-Tawil, Medical Director and Pediatric Gastroenterologist at GI for Kids.
GI for Kids is the only freestanding independent pediatric GI facility in the area, offering an Infusion Center, Ultrasound, X-ray, Food Allergy Testing, Lab, Nutritional Counseling, Clinical Trials and Behavioral Counseling. The facility also offers a number of clinics specializing in IBS, Allergy, Holistic, Fatty Liver, Constipation, Nutritional, Behavioral needs.
Wellness Wednesday: How GI for Kids can help you
