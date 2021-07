KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Doris Slack is now home from the hospital after a five-month battle with COVID-19. We first talked to Doris' sister, Sally in February when she asked the community to pray for four members of her family who were battling COVID-19 at the time.

Sally's sister Doris was one of them, and she was having the toughest time with the virus. She spent a lot of her time in the hospital in critical condition. She was also put on a ventilator.