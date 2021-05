KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police says one man is in custody following a pursuit in which officers had intercepted him as he was chasing a female victim after she had called police and was attempting to get away from him.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KPD officers responded to an active disturbance at a residence in the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue. The female victim called to report that a male she had recently met was at her residence and attempting to break into the residence.