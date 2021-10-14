KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Over the past few years, doctors have noticed an increase in the number of pediatric patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease, or IBD, which is a chronic disorder characterized by autoimmune-related inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract including the colon and intestines, and includes both Crohn’s Disease (CD) and Ulcerative Colitis (UC).

The experts at GI for Kids invited us to their office to learn more about the condition, and what parents can do to help their children. Learn more at giforkids.com