WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: New research links lower emission busses to improved student test scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As our children kick off another school year, consider the importance of how they get to class. A recent study released by Georgia State University linked lower emission bus exhaust to improved academic performance. The research found students riding low-emissions buses like those that use propane were missing school less and scoring better on tests compared to students riding diesel buses. In fact, this fall more than 1.3 million students will ride a propane school bus to school every day, with 22,000 propane school buses on routes today in school districts in 49 states.

Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council, discusses the new research and the benefits of using lower emission buses. He’ll explain why school districts in many areas of the country have switched entire school bus fleets to propane and why this has had an enormous impact on the economy and the environment. You’ll also learn how major businesses are converting their fleets to alternative fuels. We’ll also check to see which school districts are using propane buses in your market.