WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: New research links lower emission busses to improved student test scores

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As our children kick off another school year, consider the importance of how they get to class. A recent study released by Georgia State University linked lower emission bus exhaust to improved academic performance. The research found students riding low-emissions buses like those that use propane were missing school less and scoring better on tests compared to students riding diesel buses. In fact, this fall more than 1.3 million students will ride a propane school bus to school every day, with 22,000 propane school buses on routes today in school districts in 49 states.

Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council, discusses the new research and the benefits of using lower emission buses. He’ll explain why school districts in many areas of the country have switched entire school bus fleets to propane and why this has had an enormous impact on the economy and the environment. You’ll also learn how major businesses are converting their fleets to alternative fuels. We’ll also check to see which school districts are using propane buses in your market.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knox County teacher shares concerns month into school year

LaKenya Middlebrook speaks about her new role as director of Community Safety

Ask Isaacs: Penalties for threats and false reports

Maryville man finally gets stimulus check

Officials ask Gov. Lee to allow extra-curricular activities for 2 Knox County Schools in virtual learning

Innov865 Startup Week returning in October