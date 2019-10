The Living East Tennessee team has a serious love for tacos, but we know even the most enthusiastic taco lover needs to switch it up a little. Today for Taco Tuesday we are making empanadas in the air fryer for an easy and delicious twist on our favorite food.

We will make our own filling, then use store bought empanada dough. You can find in the freezer section at the grocery store and it is ready to use. You could also use biscuit or pie dough for these, but you would need to trim them to size. Either way, the store-bought help means these empanadas can be on your table in about 30 minutes.