KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – West High School provides a safe, orderly, and respectful learning environment that fosters open-minded and caring young people.

The West Rebels are gearing up to take on the Maryville Rebels for this week’s Friday Frenzy “Game of the Week.”

West High School Principal, Dr. Ashley Speas, is excited to share all of the new upgrades coming to the campus. Recent and in the work renovations include the softball stadium, football stadium, signage, and more.

Students such as John Carlevato, Maddy Foxx, Annabel Slate and Radwan Alqaisi are proud to be wearing their red and blue for their school.

Watch today at 3 to hear about new facility updates, and to hear from the students themselves.