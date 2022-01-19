KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Acupuncture can assist with a wide array of ailments and West Knox Acupuncture is ready to show you a pain-free life.

From anxiety to thyroid problems to allergies, modern science is only beginning to understand the range of benefits offered by acupuncture treatments. Using cutting edge techniques, West Knox Acupuncture is at the forefront of this re-emerging practice. Acupuncture can even assist with easing chronic pain in a way that doesn’t require surgery or medication. Some clients have ever experienced an absence of symptoms, meaning that after years of pain the aches simply went away entirely.

For more information or to schedule a consultation visit the West Knox Acupuncture website.