KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You might have heard about an innovative way to treat pain and stress management, but a local woman is proving it was her saving grace.

Dena Reed has been visiting West Knox Acupuncture for quite sometime, and she is now ready to share her experience.

After tearing her knee, Reed tried everything from medication, steroid shots, and more. However, nothing lasted long-term, until she found West Knox Acupuncture.

She says just after one visit, she already noticed a huge difference.

Since then, Reed has been returning every week to continue her recovery. Her and her families’ quality of life has dramatically changed after receiving treatment from West Knox Acupuncture.

Although acupuncture is primarily used for pain management, Reed has also utilized this practice towards her mental health and recovery from Covid-19. Reed explains, there is not one problem that cannot be fixed with the help of Acupuncture.

Now, it is more UT football games, being with family, and long walks on the golf course for Dena.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with West Knox Acupuncture, visit their website and Facebook page.