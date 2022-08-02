KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple shopping experience in Knoxville has hit a big milestone.

On August 2nd 1972 West Town Mall opened up its doors for all to shop big and small. So many memories have been made at the mall and it is time to celebrate that.

Tonight, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. head out to West Town Mall and enjoy an evening full of live entertainment, food, and giveaways. Restaurants like Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fi-la, and Fanatic Brewing Co., will be on-site to provide food and drinks for free.

All who attend the giveaway have the chance to win several giveaway prizes to Auntie Anne’s, Buckle, JC Penny, and more.

There will also be a memory wall for those to contribute their favorite past times at the mall.