CEDAR BLUFF, Tenn. (WATE) — Doing a cardio, strength, flexibility or an endurance workout with zero impact to bones and joints is always a plus, but when you add an infrared sauna, it adds so many more advantages.

According to Mayo Clinic, many studies have looked at using infrared saunas in the treatment of long-lasting health problems and found some proof that saunas may help. Conditions studied include high blood pressure, heart failure, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, headache, type 2 diabetes, and arthritis.

Hotworx is a great way to tackle any health issues and get in a great workout all in one. The infrared sauna gym states that guests should expect to sweat more and faster inside of their saunas. This is accomplished at a much lower temperature than your average sauna. In fact, studies have shown that not only do you sweat more, your sweat contains much higher levels of toxic substances than that of traditionally heated sauna exposure.

