KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Experts are saying your home should be inspected every 3-5 years. Are you overdue?

If you can’t physically investigate your attic, crawl space, roof, etc. it is time to hire a licensed professional. Many findings can become emergencies on your property if left untreated.

Inspectors are claiming moisture to be the biggest silent killer. This can be moisture in the form of liquid water due to leakage from the plumbing or the exterior. This can also be moisture in the form of humidity, especially in attics, crawlspaces, or from malfunctioning or improperly installed HVAC systems.

Another big finding is mold, which can be hard to detect by the average person. A certain percentage of indoor air comes from the crawl space due to the vacuum created by the HVAC system. Individuals with harder breathing problems to other forms of immuno-compromised conditions can be affected. In extreme cases, mold can damage the floor structure as well, and can cost thousands of dollars to repair.

They say that their service can prevent a worse situation down the line.

“Catching a small defect or mold can save a lot of money if you don’t wait until it is a catastrophic event,” says Jon Walz, co-owner.

Specifically, the crawl space and the attic need to be inspected the most often to prevent water damage and microbial growth. This can be done by the homeowner if they feel confident they can identify issues and want to enter the attic or crawlspace. Otherwise, hire a professional.

