What can Mount St. Helens teach us about current environmental disturbances?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Large ecological disturbances like the Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980 will be among the topics presented at the UT Arboretum Society virtual program on November 5th at 7:00 p.m.

Presenting the program, “An Ecological Perspective on Large Infrequent Disturbances,” is Dr. Virginia Dale, adjunct professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Tennessee and Corporate Fellow Emeritus at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Dr. Dale was among the first ecologists to enter the Red Zone after the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. Her study of the effects and recovery processes at Mount St. Helens is now in its 40th year. Dr. Virginia Dale will help us see the ecological connection in disturbances like Mount St. Helens and current events.

Registration for this free online event is required. The format for this program will be Zoom. For the link to register go to: utarboretumsociety.org.