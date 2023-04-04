How to help your child tap into their creative side during spring break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Studies have shown that 90 percent of the brain’s development happens by the age of 5 years old.

Due to early absorption and character development, a child’s environment, both inside their home and out, matters.

United Way of Greater Knoxville is kicking off their Bright Steps Activity Packs which will give parents/caregivers a look into how they are ensuring the support for families with young children.

They do this by working with community partners to expand high quality learning environments for children 5 and under outside of the home. United Way of Greater Knoxville also supports families by increasing their access to resources, and improve access to physical and mental health development.

With sensory friendly games and resources, you can ensure your child is developing basic motor skills, speech, and emotions at a young age. By the age of five years old, children can understand colors, shapes, sizes, noises, touch and more.

“The foundation for lifelong learning and success starts in early childhood,” says Early Child Care coordinator, Kyle Pickell.

Visit their website to learn more about their Bright Steps campaign.