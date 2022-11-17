KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Comfortability and peace during childbirth can be achieved with the help of these trained professionals.

According to a study, about 30 percent of women suffer from the fear of childbirth. Due to the stress, pain, and fear of the unknown, women suffer from anxiety that can impact their everyday lives.

What if you can deliver a child all while in the comfort of your own home? This is the saving grace many women are using each and every year. A recent evaluation shows that their is a 12 percent rise in homebirths from from 2019 to 2022. This research comes from the affects the pandemic has had on many who stay clear of hospitals. However, how are you ensuring you are delivering in a safe, clean, and well-equipped environment?

Midwifery services have been a big part of a women’s journey through childbirth for centuries.

Midwives are licensed healthcare providers who follow the midwifery model of care as laid out in the Tennessee Midwives Association Practice Guidelines. To become licensed, a student midwife must show documentation of their education plus completed clinical hours and pass an extensive certification test. It is illegal to practice midwifery in Tennessee without a license. Having a license ensures that you have met the education and skill requirements to care for a pregnant mom and baby.

Your midwife can provide prenatal, labor & delivery, and postpartum care for healthy, low-risk families just like any other maternity care provider, the only difference, they come to you.

Roots and Wings Midwifery can provide local support and help through a number of responsibilites. Lab work, prenatal screenings antibiotics, and more can be given. They are also ready and well prepared in case there should be an emergency such as carrying resuscitation equipment and anti-hemorrhagic medications.

“Home births are proven to be a safe option for healthy, low risk pregnancies,” says Rebekah Mustaleski (CPM).

Roots and Wings Midwifery provides evidence-based maternity care to low risk clients who are planning a home birth. Visit their website to find out if you are a good candidate for a midwife.