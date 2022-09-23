KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to pay equity UKG has conducted research that shows things are moving in the right direction but there is still a lot to do particularly when evening the playing field for minority women in the workforce.

When it comes to pay equity the pattern is moving in the correct direction but even in 2022 women still make 82 cent for every dollar that a man makes. This pay gap is even larger for minority women, who are often overlooked when it comes to pay equity. Because so much focus is on gender, UKG decided to take a deeper dive to try to expand the conversation to include race and have learned that there is still a long way to go.

But UKG’s findings were not just enlightening but allowed them to create ways for employers to help bridge the pay gap that has been affecting workers for so long. For more information visit the UKG Closing the Gap webpage.