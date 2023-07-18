KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This new and pain-free device is not only relaxing, but lifesaving.

The DDS Massage originated from practices used within Chinese Medicinal Principles, modern Western muscle science, and more. It combines the use of kneading and vibrations with electromagnetic shocks to be sent to specific target areas. When doing this, it will increase blood flow to areas that might be causing you pain or discomfort.

DDS Massage Therapy has been around for decades in China and is now being practiced here in East Tennessee.

Valor Medical is now offering DDS Massage Therapy treatments. Patients should expect to go twice a week until they notice problem areas needing less help.

The treatments can benefit problems such as fatigue, aging and wrinkles, inflammation, and more. It can also alleviate the side effects of strokes and smoking.

Valor Medical offers a wide array of medical aetheric services including other forms of massages, botox, weight loss programs, and more. For more information and booking, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 212-2211.