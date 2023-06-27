KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Reduce repairs and improve the value of your home with a simple and quick home addition.

Moisture or structural damage in your crawl space is extremely detrimental to your home if left untreated. Problems like sagging floors, increased humidity, and mold growth can all occur due to an untreated crawl space.

Not only do mold growth, mildew, and excessive moisture ruin your home’s indoor air quality, but it also causes structural damage to your home’s foundation. Cleaning up any water is a good first step, but encapsulating your crawl space using a high-quality vapor barrier improves energy efficiency and creates an all-around healthy living environment.

AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists have been helping homeowners since 2000. They have also been developing cutting-edge crawl space encapsulation products for more than 20 years. Their encapsulation process ensures your crawl space will not only be dry and usable for storage but also greatly improves the indoor air quality throughout the entire home.

Crawl space encapsulation is the process of sealing your crawl space from outside air and moisture. This typically means adding a high-quality vapor barrier, wall insulation, and a drainage system.

