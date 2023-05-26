KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, it is important to take a deeper dive into different forms of therapy that might be what works best for you.

Dialectal Behavioral Therapy (DBT) practices the regulation of Mindfulness, Interpersonal Effectiveness, Emotional Regulation, Distress Tolerance, and more.

DBT puts other forms of therapy into action such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). It focuses on helping people who might have extreme emotional reactions assimilate within their environment using a Wise Mind rather than just an Emotional or Rational Mind.

I have been practicing DBT for two years, and the art of being less reactive and more cautious during an emotional time has saved me from creating a larger mess on many occasions,” says Living East Tennessee co-host, Tala Shatara.

The Middle Path focuses solely on helping their patients practice DBT.

If you or a loved one experience impulsivity, anger, self-harm, PTSD, and other forms of emotional regulation, DBT might be something to consider.

Their services offer a wide variety of treatment options for all ages, sexual orientations, expectant mothers, and even physicians themselves.

They have locations all across East Tennessee including in Knoxville, Maryville, Kingsport, Chattanooga, and even a location in Charleston, SC. They recently just opened their Cool Springs location.

If you are looking to try out DBT and get more information, visit their website to find a location nearest you.