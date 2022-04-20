KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All fun and games when Frank Murphy is in the house.

The East Tennessee comedian, on-air personality, and podcaster took us into the latest adventures he is up to.

From adventures in the Smokey Mountains, taking selfies at funerals, and now, having a shopping cart mishap, Frank Murphy can always find a story in anything.

Murphy is the host of the PBS Scholars Bowl and does improv with Einstein’s Simplified Comedy every Tuesday night at Scruffy City Hall.

Adding to his long list of appearances, Murphy will be hosting a lecture by Dr. William “Bill” Bass at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge on Saturday, April 23. During the event, Dr. Bass will break down the science behind his identification of the bodies, and he will take questions from the audience. Tickets are $125.

