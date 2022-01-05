KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Follow me East Tennessee” kicks off with what events are happening in your area for the week of January 3rd thru January 9th.

Jack Byron performs at Preservation Pub at 9pm on January 4th, visit the Preservation Pub website for more info.

The east Tennessee regional student art exhibition is happening at the Knoxville museum of art until January 9th, for more information visit the museum website.

The Lady Vols basketball team takes on Texas A&M on January 6th at 6:30pm, for tickets or additional information visit the AllVols website.

The week wraps up with the first 1st Friday of 2022 in downtown Knoxville. With inclement weather expected stay up-to-date by going to visitknoxville.com.