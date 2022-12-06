KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A remarkable young woman has hit the ground running after being named Knoxville’s first youth poet laureate.

Melody (Mel) Dalili, 17, has a resume like no other. She is a senior at Farragut High School and is very active on several school clubs and sports teams. Dalili is the co-president of Hope Squad, VP of Joy To You, a member of the Comedy Improv Team, and Middle School Volleyball coach.

In 2022, Mel has received her title of the city’s first Youth Poet Laureate. “I didn’t really know what that meant. I act as a student ambassador of literacy for Knoxville, and I am honored to be able to speak and share my work all across the city,” Dalili says.

A Poet Laureate is an honor given by a representative of the national or regional government. This achievement is given to someone who uses the arts to advocate social justice, change, and leadership within their community.

Alyssa Gaines currently holds the title as National Youth Poet Laureate. She has performed all around the world, as well as Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration in 2021.

Poet Amanda Gorman reads her commissioned poem “The Hill We Climb” during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)

Mel has been writing poetry since third grade. Her writing skills have allowed her to be a part of advanced creative programs and classes.

Mel has gone on to write and publish her first book in 2021. She is currently writing her second book, Thank You For Staying, which is set to come out in Spring of 2023.

Mel often writes about her life and personal experiences including experiencing homelessness firsthand. “Poetry is living. It doesn’t have to be serious or intimidating,” Dalili says. “We are all poets.”

Mel is excited to be showing off her poetry skills at an upcoming event. On Thursday, December 8 “Collectively Speaking” will be at Central Cinema. Tickets will be sold at the door.

The event is open mic and welcome to all.

To keep up with Mel and how to get involved, visit her Instagram page.