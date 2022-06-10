KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a matter of days, UT Baseball’s closing pitcher, Redmond Walsh, will be hanging up his glove after 5 seasons.

The East Tennessee native started his career playing for the Alcoa Tornadoes and soon became his team’s senior captain. He then traded his maroon for orange and became a UT Basevol everyone now knows and loves.

Starting his first season in 2018, he now belongs to the best SEC baseball team in the country. Tennessee Baseball is now the No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Division. Redmond and his team are gearing up to go out in style at the Super Regionals.

Regarding his future, Redmond says he is open to interpretation. His love and passion for baseball keeps him hopeful to go on and play in a professional league. He graduated last year with a Masters Degree in Aerospace Engineering and is also open to continuing on his education and working within that field.

Redmond often remembers his time at Alcoa City Schools. He credits his classmates, teachers, and coaches for getting him to where he is today, and hopes to inspire others to feel like the sky is the limit too.

There is still time to see Tennessee baseball in action. Head over to their website to see a full schedule.