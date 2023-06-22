KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you have a strong passion for good health and a determination to do so, then listen up.

The 75 Hard Challenge was created in 2019 by entrepreneur and CEO of the supplement company 1st Phorm, Andy Frisella. It has swept the nation as being a top way to accomplish your fitness and diet goals in a rigorous way.

Frisella makes it very clear it’s a transformative mental toughness program more than anything else.

To accomplish it you will need to do the following for 75 days straight.

Follow a nutritional plan of your choosing (i.e. no sugar, no carbs, etc…).

Do two 45-minute workouts a day with one having to be outdoors, rain or shine.

Drink one gallon of water every day.

Read at least 10 pages in a book within any genre.

Take a progress picture every day.

The hardest part might just be the ability to stay on track.

Our Veronica Ogbe started her own personal challenge in April 2023. She chose to give up anything that wasn’t sweet naturally or had added sugar as her nutrition plan. That alone she said was a challenge.

“This was something that I wanted to take on to mentally challenge myself and create healthier habits,” Ogbe said. “As soon as I started I knew it was something I needed to complete because for the first time in my life, I was noticing everything that I was putting in my body daily before starting 75 Hard,” she said. “It was scary to realize how much I said ‘yes’ to things that aren’t good for me.”

Ogbe said after the realizations and she really got going, the hardest part was finding the time to accommodate all of the requirements in while working in the broadcast journalism industry, given that no day looks.

She says she had to find ways to work around not only her schedule, but her restricted diet.

“For example, many places I went to offered mocktails, but the challenge was asking if they could make them sugar-free and add a natural sweetener,” Ogbe adds. “Luckily, most people were so kind and come up with a creation so that I could still enjoy what felt like a drink with my friends when we would go out to eat,” Ogbe adds.

“When it came to craving desserts, I would find a substitute or switch out certain ingredients to get as close as I could to what I know it should taste like, and most times it worked, she said. “It was fun getting to create recipes of my own.”

Many grocery and convenience stores are now carrying certain ingredients that can help accommodate any dietary lifestyle you are undertaking.

Food City Pantry is ensuring Veronica and you can still take part in all of the sugar cravings you might have.

Try out this homemade sugar-free French toast recipe that Veronica created. You will need the following ingredients:

2 slices of bread

butter (optional)

cinnamon

sugar-free icing (optional)

honey

banana per serving

“This is something I definitely plan on eating even now that I’m done with the challenge, it was so good and always hit the spot.”

All you have to do is toast the bread, add some butter if you’d like to each slice, then coat with the icing. The icing can also be optional. Next, you’ll sprinkle as much cinnamon as you like. Then, slice the banana and add to the toasted bread. Lastly, drizzle on some honey and it’s ready to eat!

For more information on Food City and find your nearest location to get the ingredients for this version of French toast, visit thier website.