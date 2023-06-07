OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get out and learn about a popular scent that has been a source of relaxation, aroma, and good health for over 2,000 years.

The upcoming Oak Ridge Lavender Festival will happen on Saturday, June 17 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. at the Historic Jackson Square.

The festival is considered to be the Southeast’s longest-running event dedicated to the lavender flower. festival goers will be able to enjoy food, live music, children’s activities, and more. An onsite Tennessee Wine Tasting and garden tour will also be there for adults to enjoy. Click here for tickets.

Lavender is said to be one of the world’s most popular essential oil scents. The benefits of breathing lavender include improved sleep, treating skin impurities, decreasing anxiety and depression, reduces blood pressure, and more.

One local family will be onsite to share their lavender with you. The MGM Lavender Farm is a family farm growing lavender since 2017. With an abundance of lavender, they also offer linen sprays, bath products, candles, and more.

Co-owner, Greg Mathews, says it took almost three years for the first harvest of lavender.

The MGM Lavender Farm is a member of the USLGA (US Lavender Growers Association) and also has been approved to offer lavender products through TN State Parks.

Stop by and see them at this year’s Lavender Festival, visit their Facebook page for more information.