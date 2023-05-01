KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The home market is fluctuating now more than ever due to these factors.

The first day of May marks National New Homeowners Day, and since the spring selling season is ramping up, it’s a great time to talk about need-to-know information for home-buyers or aspiring ones.

In the world of inflation and the aftereffects of Covid-19, the home-buying process is much more different than ever before.

Local realty expert, Julia Hurley with Just Homes Group, has been serving your home buying and selling needs in the East Tennessee region. Hurley is not only there for the start of your journey, but she becomes a part of your family throughout the process. As a member of the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors and the Greater Smoky Mountains Association of Realtors, Hurley has been working in real estate since June 2014.

“I am a Multi-Million dollar producer and continue to excel and grow through educating myself in an effort to provide you with the best service possible,” she says.

Currently, experts are saying we are living in a quick market. It is all about acting fast if and when you find the perfect home. However, there are many ways to ensure you are ready to pull the trigger when the time is right.

Here are some of the insider tips to implement in your homeowner journey:

First Steps

Getting your finances in order is key to making this process easier and more organized. Home buying is much more intricate meaning your investments, credit score, bills, receipts, and more should be ready to hand over. Realtors, credit unions, and more will require these documents before you even start the process.

2. Have a Trusted Relator

It’s important to choose a trusted local real estate agent who can guide you through the process, has extensive knowledge of the market, negotiate on your behalf, and become a part of your biggest experience yet. Not all sizes fit all and not all realtors will be a match for you. It is ok to shop around for a good realtor the same way you would shop around for a good home too. Once you find the right person, make sure you ask any and all questions. They are ready to answer them for you.

3. Be Realistic

Buyers may have many things they desire in a home, but how can you ensure you find a balance? There is a home for everyone, but sometimes your needs have to come before your wants. Finding homes that can become an ongoing project can help you secure your needs and wants. If you need a garage, then build the pool later.

Now is the time to start your journey with the help that is ready to serve you. Visit Julia Hurley’s website with Realty Executives and start your journey today.