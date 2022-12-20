KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Just dance, gonna be ok, dada-do-do.”

The viral moment that took the internet by storm keeps on climbing. Michael Galyean made a name for himself with his amazing dance moves on the sidelines at the UT vs. Kentucky game in October 2022. The video has been seen over 15 million times all across the globe.

He has and is continuing to receive amazing feedback not just in the states but in country’s such as Greece, Argentina, Brazil, and more.

Since that moment, Michael has been taking East Tennessee by storm with various appearances and events. With all of this success comes with something to show for it. Galyean and Nothing too Fancy have teamed up to bring an exclusive t-shirt to their store. The t-shirt has been selling out and the store couldn’t be more thrilled. They have had orders from all across North American including California, Arizona, Michigan, and even Canada.

Michael posing with his shirt at Nothing too Fancy. Instagram/@dancingblueshirtguy

The viral moment has also caught global attention with big names catching on too. Three-time Grammy award winner, Pink, has shared the video on her platforms. Other celebrity sightings include Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more. The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Talk, and an abundance of other talk shows have shared this moment with the world too.

If you are ready to see Michael bust it out again, you won’t have to wait to long. Michael is excited to announce he will be using the UT Basketball court as his dance floor in the near future this season.

Although his dance moves are what put him on the map, Michael is continuing on to find other ways to make people all over the world smile.

One of his first passion’s he recalls is becoming an expert in the kitchen. Whether that be cooking, baking, or decorating, Michael was very interested in culinary work at a very young age. He spent some time working alongside the production of Food Network’s Chopped.

For more information and to keep up with Michael, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.