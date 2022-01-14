KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Frequent blood donor Tony Grappin shares what donating blood means to him for MEDIC regional blood center’s “Roll up your Sleeves” week.

Tony has been donating blood for years and when his son was diagnosed with Leukemia the tradition became a passion. Tony and his family share their story openly and hope that their tale will inspire others to donate this week and throughout the year. Tony puts it best “You may not know who or how many people, but 15 minutes of your day will save lives.”

To follow the Grappin family journey follow the Alex, brave and T-ALL Facebook page.